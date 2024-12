Ano ang Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH)

ETH Liquid Staking with Ankr Ankr Staking offers Ethereum token holders the opportunity to stake ETH and, in return, claim ETH Liquid Staking tokens — ankrETH. ankrETH also offers instant liquidity for your staked ETH, enabling you to connect ankrETH with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards. ankrETH is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrETH token vs. ETH increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token. Benefits - Generate Multiple Layers of Rewards: Use ankrETH on DeFi platforms to enable you to multiply your earning potential in APY on top of your staking rewards! - Low Impermanent Loss: Contributing ankrETH for liquidity with tokens like ETH means a low risk of impermanent loss, expanding the upside of providing liquidity for a more stable and profitable experience. - Compound Your Staking Rewards: Your staking rewards will compound daily as the value of ankrETH in your wallet increases vs. ETH. - Support & Secure Ethereum: Staking ETH directly supports the Ethereum network and helps validate transactions. Ankr’s staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the Ethereum ecosystem to achieve optimal decentralization. - Elastic Supply: Users can trade their ankrETH tokens for their staked ETH anytime.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH) Resource Opisyal na Website