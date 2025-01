Ano ang Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR)

"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) Resource Puting papel Opisyal na Website