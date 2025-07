Amulet Protocol (AMU) Impormasyon

Amulet Protocol ("Amulet") is a decentralized risk protection protocol ("RPP") built for Rust-based ecosystems, supporting both Solana blockchain and EVM networks (Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon zk-EVM). Amulet has designed an innovative and open risk protection model which not only effectively addresses the common challenges of existing decentralized RPPs, but also the whole decentralized risk protection sector.

Opisyal na Website: https://amulet.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.amulet.org/amulet-v2/resources/amulet-v2-litepaper