Ample (AMPD) Impormasyon

Ample is capitalizing on the $61T global intellectual property market by delivering a groundbreaking full-suite solution for tokenizing and monetizing IP as real-world assets. The cross chain protocol and ecosystem tools allow enterprise brands, creators, and IP holders to seamlessly launch, distribute, and monetize IP across multiple chains, marketplaces, and transmedia platforms; all while adhering to industry-leading compliance standards.

Opisyal na Website: https://ampleprotocol.xyz Puting papel: https://ample-protocol.gitbook.io/ample-whitepaper