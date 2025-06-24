AISM FAITH TOKEN Presyo (AISM)
Ang live na presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) ngayon ay 0.00211901 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 2.12M USD. Ang presyo ng AISM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng AISM FAITH TOKEN:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN sa loob ng araw ay -3.64%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 999.95M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng AISM na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng AISM.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-3.64%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng AISM FAITH TOKEN: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.09%
-3.64%
+25.93%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future. The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century. AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity. To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation. The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management. The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future. Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) ay maaaring magbigay ng mas malalim na pananaw sa pangmatagalang halaga at potensyal na paglago nito. Mula sa kung paano ipinamamahagi ang mga token hanggang sa kung paano pinamamahalaan ang supply, ipinapakita ng tokenomics ang pangunahing istraktura ng ekonomiya ng isang proyekto. Alamin ang tungkol sa malawak na tokenomics ng AISM ngayon!
