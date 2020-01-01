AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique?
What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers:
Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience.
Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms.
Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders.
Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms.
Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals.
History of your project.
AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project?
We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa AGIX (AGX), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng AGIX (AGX) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga AGX token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang AGX token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni AGX, galugarin ang live na presyo ng AGX token!
