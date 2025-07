AgentLayer (AGENT) Impormasyon

AgentLayer is the world’s first decentralized network for autonomous AI agents, designed to coordinate and collaborate with human oversight in a secure, permissionless environment. Built on a Byzantine fault-tolerant protocol, it creates a decentralized registry of AI services, agents, and models. At the heart of this innovation is $AGENT, a new AI currency that powers the Agent Economy on the Base blockchain, enabling the minting, deployment, and swapping of AI assets on-chain.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.agentlayer.xyz/ Puting papel: https://agentlayer.xyz/whitepaper