AgentHub ($DIRA) Impormasyon

AI Agents Directory is building the first open, community-driven hub for discovering, testing, and scaling AI agents. The platform helps users find and compare hundreds of AI agents across tasks and industries, while giving builders tools to list, gain traction, and monetize. Our token, $DIRA, is used to unlock premium features, support builders, and reward community participation through reviews, feedback, and testing.

Opisyal na Website: https://aiagentsdirectory.com/ Puting papel: https://aiagentsdirectory.com/dira-token