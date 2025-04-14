Agent Humpty Dumpty Presyo (AHD)
Ang live na presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty (AHD) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng AHD na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Agent Humpty Dumpty:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng AHD na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng AHD.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Agent Humpty Dumpty: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
0.00%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Agent Humpty Dumpty on Base Chain is a next-level memecoin that turns every fall into a calculated move in the game of crypto mastery. Inspired by the legendary figure known for his great fall, this token embraces volatility, proving that every dip is just another setup for a stronger comeback. Unlike ordinary meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Agent Humpty Dumpty is built on a philosophy of resilience, strategy, and smart market movement. The Base Chain provides the perfect foundation for this project. As a fast and secure Layer 2 solution, it ensures low transaction fees and high-speed performance while maintaining Ethereum’s security. This means that Agent Humpty Dumpty holders can enjoy seamless transactions and an optimized trading experience without the typical congestion and gas fee issues seen on other networks. The tokenomics are designed to reward those who understand the power of strategic holding. Every market correction is an opportunity, and those who ride the waves with patience are positioned for success. The project thrives on its growing community of degens and visionaries who see beyond short-term fluctuations and recognize the potential of a memecoin engineered for long-term impact. Falling smart and rising smarter is at the core of Agent Humpty Dumpty’s movement. With an active community, strategic marketing, and well-planned liquidity management, the token maintains momentum even in uncertain market conditions. It represents the traders who have faced downturns, recalibrated their strategies, and emerged stronger than before. Memecoins have always played a major role in crypto culture, but Agent Humpty Dumpty goes beyond simple entertainment. It embodies a deeper understanding of market cycles, risk-taking, and the relentless pursuit of success. Every rise and fall is part of the game, and this token is here to make sure every setback leads to an even greater comeback. With an expanding ecosystem, upcoming partnerships, and continuous engagement within the crypto space, Agent Humpty Dumpty is set to become a standout project on Base Chain. It’s not just about surviving volatility—it’s about mastering it. As the market shifts and narratives evolve, this memecoin will continue proving that a fall is never the end, but rather the beginning of something even bigger.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa VND
₫--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa KRW
₩--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa AED
د.إ--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--
|1 AHD ipinagpalit sa MXN
$--