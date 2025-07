Zynecoin (ZYN) Impormasyon

Zynecoin is the coin of the Wethio blockchain. The latter was created 4 years ago, it hosts 157 decentralized masternodes. Dapps have been developed; Wethio wallet, Wethio scan, Wethio stats, Wethio pool, among others, as well as bridges to ethereum and binance chain.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.zynecoin.io/ Puting papel: https://zynecoin.io/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WHITE-PAPER-ZYNECOIN-ENGLISH.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.wethio.io/