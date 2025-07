Zaros Finance (ZRS) Impormasyon

Zaros is a Perpetuals DEX powered by Boosted (Re)Staking Vaults. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of cryptocurrencies, Zaros is here to maximize your trading potential and enhance your yields on Arbitrum and on Monad.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.zaros.fi/ Puting papel: https://docs.zaros.fi/overview Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x75e88b8c2d34a52a6d36deada664d7dc9116e4ef