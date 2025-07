LayerZero (ZRO) Impormasyon

LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol designed for lightweight message passing across chains. LayerZero provides authentic and guaranteed message delivery with configurable trustlessness. It is a “blockchain of blockchains” that allows other blockchain networks to communicate directly and in a trustless manner.

Opisyal na Website: https://layerzero.foundation/ Puting papel: https://layerzero.network/publications/LayerZero_Whitepaper_V2.1.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://layerzeroscan.com/