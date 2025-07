ZND Token (ZND) Impormasyon

ZND is a comprehensive financial ecosystem built around multiple platforms including zondacrypto, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Central Europe since 2014, zondacrypto Pay, enabling businesses to accept crypto payments and ZND platform, offering solutions for Trade, Earn, Borrow, and Explore, designed for users of all experience levels.

Opisyal na Website: zndtoken.com Puting papel: https://assets.znd.co/token/en/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x2d8ea194902bc55431420bd26be92b0782dce91d