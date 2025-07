ZEROX (ZEROX) Impormasyon

ZeroX is a MetaFi project deployed on the BNB Chain, integrating various elements such as Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, Web3, SocialFi, and NFTs. It offers a unique metaverse experience where players can engage in activities like building, experiencing, learning, socializing, transacting, and working within a decentralized ecosystem. Note: ZeroX (ZRX) ticker will be named as ZEROX on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.

Opisyal na Website: https://zeroxspace.com/ Puting papel: https://zerox2047.gitbook.io/zerox2047/~/changes/tMwAZtiVlpOzdaQophOf/tokenomics/zerox