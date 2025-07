ZenithRing (ZENCOIN) Impormasyon

ZenithRing is the world's first Web3 smart ring that deeply integrates AI and DePIN. Through on-chain and off-chain collaborative computing, dynamic data assetization, and a multi-dimensional incentive model, it aims to build a user-centric health data economy. The project is centered around "Health to Earn," achieving a full-chain closed loop from data collection, privacy protection, value distribution, to ecosystem governance.

Opisyal na Website: https://zenithring.org Puting papel: https://zenithring.gitbook.io/zenithring Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf7e0a2A1182640d49E949c5Cd07651a212a54495