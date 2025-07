Unizen (ZCX) Impormasyon

Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience.

Opisyal na Website: https://unizen.io Puting papel: https://docs.unizen.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc52c326331e9ce41f04484d3b5e5648158028804