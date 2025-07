YachtingVerse (YACHT) Impormasyon

Yachtingverse is the world's first marine themed metaverse/ VR platform and SuperAPP designed specifically for the yachting industry. It is not only business to business but also business to individual and individual to individual.

Opisyal na Website: https://yachtingverse.io/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.yachtingverse.io/ Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xdE70AeD3d14d39b4955147EfcF272334bdB75AB5