XUSD (XUSD) Impormasyon

XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region’s financial ecosystems with the stability of the world’s primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.straitsx.com/xusd Puting papel: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/6119d1f2b05f8e85e873971a/65c0a737a6f5c158beaf62d7_StraitsX%20XUSD%20Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xC08e7E23C235073C6807C2EFE7021304cb7c2815