XRPaynet (XRPAYNET) Impormasyon

XRPayNet is redefining the industry standard for financial transactions. They will facilitate the conversion of consumer crypto payments made to businesses into their preferred conventional currency. They will do so through their card and mobile application, allowing businesses to continue using their existing payment processing systems, making the Crypto to Fiat payment process seamless.

Opisyal na Website: https://xrpaynet.com/ Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/r9rRLst96Ue4YTDQkWWkX1ePB6p6Ye4FkA