XR1 (XR1) Impormasyon

A decentralized modular network that fuses the best of rollups, app chains, and monolithic blockchains into a hyper-scalable, flexible, and interoperable infrastructure.

Opisyal na Website: http://xrone.network Puting papel: https://xr-one.gitbook.io/xr/welcome/introduction-to-xr-one/about-the-xr-one-network