XPMarket (XPM) Impormasyon

XPMarket is a platform on the XRP Ledger designed for DeFi activities. It allows users to swap digital assets seamlessly with no trading fees, participate in earning programs through yield farming, and receive unique airdrops. Users can also launch their own digital tokens on this platform, tapping into a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts. The platform leverages the XRP Ledger's capabilities to provide a user-friendly environment.

Opisyal na Website: https://xpmarket.com Puting papel: https://docs.xpmarket.com Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/rXPMxBeefHGxx2K7g5qmmWq3gFsgawkoa