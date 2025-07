XOCIETY (XO) Impormasyon

XOCIETY is a POP shooter infused with RPG progression set in a deep cyberpunk world, backed by investors such as HASHED, Neoclassic, Spartan, KRAFTON, and Sui. Notably, as the flagship gaming project on Sui, Xociety is the first pre-loaded game on the Sui Play device.

Opisyal na Website: https://xociety.io/ Puting papel: https://xociety.notion.site/XOCIETY-Whitepaper-1cfe35708fa280b0b9f9dba866041515 Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0x90f9eb95f62d31fbe2179313547e360db86d88d2399103a94286291b63f469ba::xo::XO/txs