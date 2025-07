XFI (XFI) Impormasyon

CrossFi is a next generation digital ecosystem that creates advanced and modern payment solutions. The company uses its own unique CrossFi technology, which synthesizes the stability of traditional finance and the transparency and security of blockchain technology. CrossFi aims to eliminate the financial isolation of citizens of any countries and simplify the use of cryptocurrencies in the daily routine.

Opisyal na Website: https://crossfi.org/ Puting papel: https://docs.crossfi.org Block Explorer: https://xfiscan.com/