XDAG (XDAG) Impormasyon

XDAG is a novel application of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology that solves the issues currently facing blockchain technology. It's the first POW mineable DAG, a community-driven project.

Opisyal na Website: https://xdag.io Puting papel: https://github.com/XDagger/xdag/blob/master/WhitePaper.md Block Explorer: https://explorer.xdag.io