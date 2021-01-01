X Empire (X) Tokenomics
$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies
Overview
X Empire's tokenomics are designed to balance in-game rewards, long-term ecosystem incentives, and controlled market dynamics. The model covers token issuance, allocation, utility, incentive systems, and vesting (locking and unlocking) schedules. Below, you'll find a comprehensive exploration of each facet, including a summary table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
The token supply for X Empire is capped at 100 million tokens, with unlocks and distributions taking place over several years. Token issuance is gradual and governed by both time-based vesting schedules and event-driven rewards (such as game achievements or participation in competitive in-game business challenges).
Key points:
- The token unlock timeline began with initial allocations in the early project years and accelerates through subsequent years, reaching full unlock around 2026.
- The mechanism ensures that early contributors, investors, and the team receive tokens gradually rather than all at once, thus minimizing selling pressure or market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
Tokens in X Empire are distributed across several core groups to nurture project development, incentivize user adoption, and maintain liquidity:
|Allocation
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|~20–25%
|Early unlocks, front-loaded in schedule
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20%
|Multi-year vesting, significant early unlocks
|Ecosystem Development
|~25%
|Focused unlocks during ecosystem growth phase
|Public Sale
|<5%
|Smaller, quick-to-market allocation
|Testnets, Vendors, Marketing
|<10% (aggregate)
|Gradual, over the first few years
- Investors: Receive a significant share early to secure funding, but remain subject to unlock schedules to align with long-term ecosystem growth.
- Team & Advisors: Tokens vest gradually to reward ongoing contribution and retain talent.
- Ecosystem: Purposefully incentivizes in-game activity, staking, and governance to build community utility and competitiveness.
- Marketing & Testnets: Typically slower unlocks, focused on operational and growth initiatives.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
The token is essential to X Empire’s gameplay and ecosystem:
- In-Game Currency: Used to purchase upgrades, compete in business-themed challenges, and interact with the game's economy.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can stake tokens to earn yields, participate in governance votes, or access exclusive features.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Tokens reward player contributions—achievements, referrals, content creation—to foster community engagement.
- Governance: Token holders may propose and vote on key changes to the game or economic parameters.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
X Empire employs a combination of cliffs (delayed release) and linear vesting schedules to foster sustainable, predictable token distribution.
|Allocation
|Locking Period
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Team
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Advisors
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Investors
|Minimal cliff
|Linear unlock, early in project timeline
|Ecosystem
|12-month cliff
|2-year linear unlock after cliff
|Public Sale
|None
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event
- Vesting Schedule: Most categories unlock linearly over a 24-month period following a 12-month cliff; ensures no large supply shock at any point.
- Public Sale: Immediate unlock, maximizing accessibility for community participants.
- Ecosystem/Marketing/Partners: Unlocks favor ongoing, long-term project growth, not quick exits.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Distribution: Unlocking began gradually post-launch (around or after 2021).
- Acceleration: From 2022—2025, unlocks increase, particularly for Team, Investors, and Ecosystem cohorts.
- Full Unlock: By 2026, nearly all allocations are released, and no significant new unlocks are scheduled thereafter. This aligns with best practices for project stabilization and long-term decentralization.
Summary Table
|Group
|Allocation (%)
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlock Schedule
|Main Utility
|Investors
|~20–25
|Minimal cliff
|Accelerated, early unlock
|Capital, growth support
|Team & Advisors
|~15–20
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|Builder and advisory incentives
|Ecosystem
|~25
|12-month cliff
|24-month linear after cliff
|In-game and strategic incentives
|Public Sale
|<5
|None
|100% at TGE
|Liquidity, community adoption
|Marketing/Other
|<10 (aggregate)
|Gradual
|Over first 2–3 years
|Growth, strategic campaigns
Implications & Insights
- Sustainability: The extended and transparent unlock schedule supports price and ecosystem stability.
- Alignment: Cliff and vesting periods maintain alignment among team, investors, and users.
- Long-Term Utility: Emphasis on in-game mechanics, staking, and governance ensures that X Empire’s token remains essential and valuable well beyond launch.
Cautions
- Unlock Waves: As with most vesting schedules, sudden unlocks (i.e., after the cliff) can introduce circulating supply spikes, potentially impacting market price and sentiment.
- Usage Drives Demand: Long-term value depends on sustained in-game engagement, consistent incentive mechanisms, and community adoption.
In sum, X Empire’s tokenomics reflect contemporary best practices in crypto gaming, blending gradual distribution, vested interests, and utility-driven design for a robust, incentive-aligned ecosystem.
X Empire (X) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
