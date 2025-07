Winnerz (WNZ) Impormasyon

Winnerz is a blockchain sport platform and ecosystem that encompasses wide range of sports, and benefits all participants including users, sports players, and suppliers. Winnerz also runs offline sports center franchises and competitions as well. Therefore, It can be said Winnerz is the online & offline operator utilizing blockchain.

Opisyal na Website: https://en.winnerz.win/ Puting papel: https://winnerz.win/asset/whitepaper/WINNERZ_whitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x02795795196f563fdafce8dd97fca4871ded51c3