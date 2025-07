WorldMobileToken (WMTX) Impormasyon

World Mobile Token (WMTX) is the utility token that powers the World Mobile network, a decentralized mobile network at the forefront of the DePIN space. World Mobile aims to connect the world by leveraging blockchain technology and a sharing economy. By becoming an AirNode operator or a token staker, anyone can earn rewards for providing telco services to customers or securing the network. The World Mobile network is disrupting the trillion-dollar telco industry and creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and privacy-respecting internet for everyone.

Opisyal na Website: https://worldmobile.io Puting papel: https://worldmobiletoken.com/WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xDBB5Cf12408a3Ac17d668037Ce289f9eA75439D7