WanderCoin (WANDER) Impormasyon

WanderCorp is a gaming and entertainment ecosytem powering Wanderers and beyond with $WANDER. The galaxy is your arcade and $WANDER is the token. $WANDER integrates across platforms and games, providing players with opportunities to engage, create, collect and earn within the Wanderers universe and greater entertainment platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.wandercoin.ai/ Puting papel: https://wanderers-1.gitbook.io/wandercorp Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0xef0fd52e65DdcDc201E2055a94D2aBff6fF10a7a