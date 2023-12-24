Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Impormasyon
Virtuals Protocol is dedicated to powering games with democratic AI. Think of Virtual as a library of Gaming AIs and a marketplace that connects AI contributors (the supply side) with game developers (the demand side).
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga VIRTUAL token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a decentralized platform on Base and Ethereum, enabling users to create, deploy, and monetize AI agents. The VIRTUAL token is central to the protocol’s operations, serving as the primary medium for payments, governance, and agent creation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply:
VIRTUAL is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.
- Initial Distribution:
- 60% (600,000,000) distributed at Token Generation Event (TGE) via public distribution.
- 5% (50,000,000) allocated for exchange liquidity, released at TGE.
- 35% (350,000,000) dedicated to the Ecosystem Treasury for community incentives and initiatives, controlled by the DAO.
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Unlock Date
|Unlock Type
|Public Distribution
|60% distributed at TGE
|600,000,000
|2023-12-24
|Instant
|Liquidity
|5% for exchange liquidity released at TGE
|50,000,000
|2023-12-24
|Instant
|Ecosystem Treasury
|35% for community incentives, DAO-controlled
|350,000,000
|2033-12-24
|Instant
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Public Distribution:
60% of the supply was made available to the public at launch, including an airdrop to PATH token holders at a 1:1 ratio during the migration from PathDAO to Virtuals Protocol.
- Liquidity:
5% was allocated to provide liquidity on exchanges at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury:
35% is reserved for community incentives, with a stated emission cap of 10% per year for the next three years. The DAO controls the distribution, but specific future methods for distribution are not fully disclosed.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Payments:
VIRTUAL is used as the routing currency for all transactions on the Virtuals Protocol platform, including purchasing and launching AI agents.
- Agent Creation:
Users must pay a fee in VIRTUAL to create new AI agents. Upon creation, a bonding curve is established, and a liquidity pool is formed with the agent’s token and VIRTUAL.
- Governance:
All VIRTUAL holders can participate in protocol governance. Voting power is delegated via veVIRTUAL (a non-tradable, credit-based feature at a 1:1 ratio to VIRTUAL held). No locking or escrow is required for governance participation.
- Future Incentives:
- Planned validator and staking mechanisms: Tokenholders will be able to delegate VIRTUAL-paired LP tokens to validators, earning rewards from the subDAO treasury (funded by protocol emissions, trading fees, and agent interactions).
- Revenue sharing: Payments for services (e.g., AI agent interactions, events) may be split between covering AI costs and treasury buybacks/burns of agent tokens.
- No current direct rewards, dividends, or profit-sharing for VIRTUAL holders.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Agent Liquidity Pools:
When a new agent is launched, the creator locks a specified amount of VIRTUAL to establish a liquidity pool. This pool is locked for ten years, ensuring long-term commitment and stability.
- Governance (veVIRTUAL):
No token locking is required to receive veVIRTUAL for governance; delegation is required to participate in voting.
5. Unlocking Time
- Public Distribution & Liquidity:
Both were unlocked instantly at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury:
The 35% allocated for community incentives is scheduled for unlocking on 2033-12-24, with emissions capped at 10% per year for the first three years post-launch.
6. Additional Notes
- Burning/Buyback:
There is no confirmed live token burning or buyback mechanism for VIRTUAL as of December 2024. However, the protocol envisions future buybacks and burns of agent tokens funded by platform revenue.
- Network Security:
VIRTUAL exists as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and as an ERC-20 equivalent on Base, inheriting the security guarantees of these networks.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B max supply; 60% public, 5% liquidity, 35% ecosystem/DAO
|Allocation
|Public, liquidity, and DAO-controlled community incentives
|Usage
|Payments, agent creation, governance, future staking/validator rewards
|Incentives
|No current direct rewards; future validator/staking and buyback/burn mechanisms planned
|Locking
|Agent liquidity pools locked for 10 years; no lock for governance participation
|Unlocking
|Public/liquidity: instant (2023-12-24); Ecosystem: 2033-12-24, 10%/yr emission cap
8. References
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
- Virtuals Protocol Tokenomics
- Virtuals Protocol Governance
In summary:
Virtuals Protocol’s token economics are designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, ensure long-term liquidity, and enable decentralized governance, with a clear structure for issuance, allocation, and future incentive mechanisms. The protocol is still evolving, with additional staking and validator rewards planned for the future.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga VIRTUAL token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang VIRTUAL token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni VIRTUAL, galugarin ang live na presyo ng VIRTUAL token!
Paano Bumili ng VIRTUAL
Interesado sa pagdaragdag ng Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) sa iyong portfolio? Sinusuportahan ng MEXC ang iba't ibang paraan upang bumili ng VIRTUAL, kabilang ang mga credit card, bank transfer, at peer-to-peer na kalakalan. Baguhan ka man o pro, ginagawang madali at ligtas ng MEXC ang pagbili ng crypto.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng VIRTUAL ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng VIRTUAL
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang VIRTUAL? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng VIRTUAL ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Bumili ng Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
Halaga
1 VIRTUAL = 1.6107 USD