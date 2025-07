Vertus (VERT) Impormasyon

Vertus is a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, aiming to build an extensive ecosystem of DeFi products, accessible directly through Telegram. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing for a smooth entry into the world of cryptocurrency.

Opisyal na Website: https://tonviewer.com/EQDfglfrf0Os38cKPHaOKqQenJpls2s0cey8acQFjPC_VERT?section=holders Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQDfglfrf0Os38cKPHaOKqQenJpls2s0cey8acQFjPC_VERT#transactions