Ethena USDe (USDE) Impormasyon

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.ethena.fi/ Puting papel: https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c9edd5852cd905f086c759e8383e09bff1e68b3