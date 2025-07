UNICE (UNICE) Impormasyon

UNICE is an AI-based blockchain messenger that combines medical expertise with emotion analysis technology, providing support for your emotional management and communication.

Opisyal na Website: https://unicelab.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.unicelab.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA0CF89eE581313D84d28409Eb6BB1D1F9B55d410