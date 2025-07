UNB (UNB) Impormasyon

Unbound Finance is the first-ever debt-free liquidity provision system. Unbound achieves this by building a derivative layer on top of Automated Market Makers (AMMs) such as Uniswap, Balancer, Mooniswap, Bancor, Curve.fi, etc, unlocking locked liquidity from existing AMM pools and giving loans on existing Liquidity Pool Tokens (LPTs) as collateral.

Opisyal na Website: https://app.unbound.finance/ Puting papel: https://docs.unbound.finance/documentation/whitepaper