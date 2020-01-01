Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ULTIMA token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Consensus & Supply Regulation:

Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).

Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second). Deflationary Model:

The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.

The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem. Minting Process:

Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows: 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases. 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.

Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:

Allocation Mechanism

Maximum Supply:

The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens .

The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at . Allocation Details:

Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility-Driven Design:

ULTIMA tokens are used for: Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card). Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards. Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.

ULTIMA tokens are used for: Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation. The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.



Locking Mechanism

Token Freezing:

Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.

Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process. Lock Duration:

Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.

Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked. Reward Structure:

Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking Schedule:

Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.

Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use. No Early Unlock:

There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance DPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts Max Supply 100,000 ULTIMA Allocation Not fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment Usage Payments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce Incentives Minting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation Locking Tokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years Unlocking Tokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock

Additional Insights

Deflationary Pressure:

The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.

The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value. Ecosystem Growth:

The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.

The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development. Security:

Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.

Limitations

Allocation Transparency:

Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.

Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset. Unlock Schedule:

No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.

This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.