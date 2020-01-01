ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Impormasyon
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa ULTIMA (ULTIMA), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga ULTIMA token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Regulation:
Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
- Deflationary Model:
The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
- Minting Process:
Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
- Maximum Supply:
The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Allocation Details:
Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility-Driven Design:
ULTIMA tokens are used for:
- Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
- Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
- Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
- The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing:
Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
- Lock Duration:
Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
- Reward Structure:
Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
- No Early Unlock:
There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
|Max Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA
|Allocation
|Not fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
|Usage
|Payments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure:
The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Ecosystem Growth:
The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
- Security:
Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
Limitations
- Allocation Transparency:
Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
- Unlock Schedule:
No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.
This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng ULTIMA (ULTIMA) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga ULTIMA token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang ULTIMA token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni ULTIMA, galugarin ang live na presyo ng ULTIMA token!
ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Kasaysayan ng Presyo
Ang pagsusuri sa kasaysayan ng presyo ng ULTIMA ay nakakatulong sa mga user na maunawaan ang mga nakaraang paggalaw ng merkado, mga pangunahing antas ng suporta/paglaban, at mga pattern ng volatility. Sinusubaybayan mo man ang all-time highs o pagtukoy ng mga uso, ang makasaysayang datos ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng prediksyon ng presyo at teknikal na pagsusuri.
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng ULTIMA
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang ULTIMA? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng ULTIMA ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.
Halaga
