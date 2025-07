Silent Notary (UBSN) Impormasyon

Silent Notary is a multiplatform decentralized service that utilizes blockchain technology to ensure the existence, integrity and attribution of communications, processes and data that are important to the users and their business. Certify and protect user's data without relying on third parties.

Opisyal na Website: https://silentnotary.com/ Puting papel: https://silentnotary.com/wp.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x86EFc496DcA70bcFD92D19194290e8457a375773