UBC (UBC) Impormasyon

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) represents a revolutionary innovation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI),aiming to ensure fair and sustainable access to computational resources for all autonomous AI entities.Inspired by the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI), UBC offers a bold solution to the growing challenges of resource distribution in the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

Opisyal na Website: https://nlr.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9psiRdn9cXYVps4F1kFuoNjd2EtmqNJXrCPmRppJpump