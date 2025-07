U Coin (U) Impormasyon

U-topia is a decentralized media company with financial tools for all ages bridging world-renowned intellectual property into Web3 to supercharge user acquisition across all chains. We reward engagement across media products with our Chain Abstraction wallet, removing the constraints of having specific cryptocurrency in your wallet and making more rewards accessible with our Account Abstraction tools. Any non-native crypto can access rewards at any time.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.u-topia.com/ Puting papel: https://docsend.com/view/pw4sxkdkkbihtjxh Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xe07710cdcd1c9f0fb04bfd013f9854e4552671ce