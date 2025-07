Turtsat (TURT) Impormasyon

Turtsat is a community-driven open platform for ordinals, with a mission to become the Gitcoin of Ordinals, providing a space for everyone to build, donate, and impact Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20 through Turtsat. The platform will feature a fundamental donation protocol, enabling more open-source developers and communities to participate in the ecological development of Ordinals and enjoy the benefits.

Opisyal na Website: https://turtsat.io/ Puting papel: https://medium.com/@Turtsat/turtsat-a-community-led-open-platform-on-ordinals-5833d9741d76 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0800394f6e23dd539929c8b77a3d45c96f76aefc?a=0x96b289AA02D0BB8137249fB0C73235fE1364e6B1