TRN (TRN) Impormasyon

t3rn is building the universal execution layer for Web3 — a cross-chain infrastructure protocol that allows users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions atomically. Instead of fragmented bridge solutions or simple messaging protocols, t3rn ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating partial execution risk across chains.Through intent-based architecture, users simply define what outcome they want, while decentralized Executors compete to fulfill these intents efficiently, securely, and with optimal liquidity. This creates a permissionless, competitive environment for liquidity providers and solvers, while making cross-chain usage seamless for developers, dApps, and protocols.

Opisyal na Website: http://www.t3rn.io/ Puting papel: https://assets.website-files.com/5fe1b23e6044efb847a13489/601bc2fb2a410b5b2fd1bebe_t3rn_whitepaper_v0.6.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://t3rn.calderaexplorer.xyz/