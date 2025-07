TRAX (TRAX) Impormasyon

BeraTrax delivers mobile-first yield on Berachain with a seamless, Web2-like experience. Featuring social logins, onramps, and gas abstraction, users can deposit any token into any vault in one click. Rewards can be kept or auto-compounded, earning BGT, protocol rewards, and our native TRAX token.

Opisyal na Website: https://beratrax.com Puting papel: https://docs.beratrax.com Block Explorer: https://berascan.com/token/0xeab9814bd2bf57f284368bcbe9eb5a8394032ca8