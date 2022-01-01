TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics
TONCOIN (TON) Impormasyon
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa TONCOIN (TON), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Malalim na Istraktura ng TONCOIN (TON) Token
Alamin nang mas malalim kung paano ibinibigay, inilalaan, at ina-unlock ang mga TON token. Itinatampok ng seksyong ito ang mga pangunahing aspeto ng istrukturang pang-ekonomiya ng token: utility, mga insentibo, at vesting.
Overview
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability and high throughput. The token economics of Toncoin are shaped by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, and evolving deflationary features. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial supply of 5.00 billion tokens.
- Pre-mine & POW Givers: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has a 0.60% annual inflation rate. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators.
- Block Subsidies: 1.7 TON per masterchain block, 1 TON per basechain block.
- Validator Reward Pool: ~40,000 TON per validation cycle (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Public Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed, detailed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Current Distribution (as of Nov. 22, 2023):
- Circulating Supply: ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply)
- Top 10 wallets: ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply)
- Staked: ~457.3 million TON (~8.98% of total supply) across ~339 validators
- Historical Mining: Early distribution was via mining from POW Givers, now depleted.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Staking
|Users can stake TON to become validators (min. 300,000 TON) or nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Validator Rewards
|Validators/nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and new token issuance.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain proposals via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- "Black Hole" Mechanism: Any TON sent to a specific address is destroyed, supporting future deflationary strategies.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator/nominator roles are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours).
- Locker Smart Contract: Users can voluntarily lock TON for extended periods and receive rewards for doing so.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: Available for teams and contributors to manage vesting schedules.
- No Universal Lockup: There is no network-wide lockup or vesting for all tokens; mechanisms are opt-in or role-specific.
Unlocking Time
- POW Givers: All tokens from the initial POW Givers were distributed by June 2022.
- Staking: Unstaking is possible after the end of each validation cycle.
- Locker/Vesting: Unlocking depends on the terms set in the smart contract or vesting agreement.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|5.00 billion TON
|Current Supply
|~5.09 billion TON (as of Nov. 2023, due to inflation)
|Inflation Rate
|0.60% annually
|Distribution
|Pre-mined, POW Givers, ongoing validator rewards
|Staking Requirement
|300,000 TON (validator), 10,000 TON (nominator)
|Deflationary Feature
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
|Locking Mechanisms
|Staking, voluntary locker contracts, vesting wallets
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle (staking), contract-specific (locker/vesting)
|Governance
|Onchain voting, DAO Spaces, TEP proposals
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, payments, ecosystem utility
Additional Notes
- No Claims on Profits: TON does not confer rights to capital, profits, or legal claims in the TON Foundation.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require validator approval.
Summary
Toncoin's token economics are characterized by a hybrid of inflationary issuance (for validator rewards) and deflationary mechanisms (fee burning), with flexible staking and locking options. The network's design encourages active participation through staking, governance, and ecosystem utility, while the burn mechanism aims to counterbalance inflation and support long-term value.
For the most up-to-date statistics and burn metrics, users can visit the TonStat website.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng TONCOIN (TON) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga TON token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang TON token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni TON, galugarin ang live na presyo ng TON token!
