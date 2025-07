TIIM (TIIM) Impormasyon

Triip is a blockchain-enabled travel platform allows for direct interactions between service providers and clients. Using a propriety token, Triip Miles or TIIM, Triip is a network that enables greater transparency, security and lower cost transactions between those who travel and those who serve them.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.triip.me/ Puting papel: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gWfbsKigJ5VaWWyQAcrWmpAy_E9GB8a9e0qlzTsVnZo/edit