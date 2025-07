TICS (TICS) Impormasyon

Qubetics is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to aggregate major Web3 networks into a unified, interoperable ecosystem. Fully EVM-compatible and built on the Cosmos SDK, Qubetics empowers users to interact seamlessly across multiple chains while maintaining full control over their assets through non-custodial wallets.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.qubetics.com/ Puting papel: https://www.qubetics.com/documents/whitepaper.pdf?_gl=1*1muknyj*_gcl_au*OTc3MDI3MjM0LjE3NDkwMjU3NzQ. Block Explorer: https://ticsscan.com