SWGT (SWGT) Impormasyon

SmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace.

Opisyal na Website: https://swg.io Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yMD6hZF9_8JchCwIT_QCW9vShkx9b9fu/view Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xc8bf8bc34874e07f6a0d4abc8be22ba9e372631b