STRDY (STRDY) Impormasyon

Sturdy enables anyone to create a liquid money market for any token. Sturdy uses a novel two-tier architecture to isolate risk between assets while avoiding liquidity fragmentation. The base layer consists of risk-isolated pools; aggregation built on top enables lenders to select which collateral assets can be used as collateral for their deposits.

Opisyal na Website: https://sturdy.finance/ Puting papel: https://docs.sturdy.finance/sturdy-dao/usdstrdy Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xaeB3607eC434454ceB308f5Cd540875efb54309A