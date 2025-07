Storm Trade (STORM) Impormasyon

Storm Trade - is a social-first derivatives platform on Telegram, operating on the TON blockchain. It facilitates trading of cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and commodities.

Opisyal na Website: https://storm.tg/ Puting papel: https://docs.storm.tg/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQBsosmcZrD6FHijA7qWGLw5wo_aH8UN435hi935jJ_STORM