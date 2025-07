Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Impormasyon

Stoopid Cats is a next-generation character IP project bridging Web2 and Web3 through games, NFTs, and a bold social message. Built around the global motto “Don’t be stupid. Be Stoopid.”, we encourage people to slow down, laugh more, and enjoy the small moments in life - turning that mindset into a full-scale digital and real-world movement.

Opisyal na Website: https://stoopidcats.com/ Puting papel: https://stoopidcats.gitbook.io/stoopid-cats-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9Da97ub4u2jEoDH6htMqkPdifah4odmQreJcfZza2mHJ