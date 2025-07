Standard (STND) Impormasyon

Standard Protocol is the first Collateralized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRS) protocol for synthetic assets that will operate within the Polkadot ecosystem. It has been granted with #DefiForAll Fund from Polygon and is also the first and only project from Korea to be awarded a Polkadot Web3 foundation grant and prides itself on its global community growth approach.

Opisyal na Website: https://standardweb3.com Puting papel: https://github.com/standardweb3/Whitepaper/blob/main/whitepaper_en.md Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9040e237C3bF18347bb00957Dc22167D0f2b999d