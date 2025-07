Stobox (STBU) Impormasyon

Stobox is a top-tier award-winning tokenization company that provides technology and consulting to help clients leverage digital assets and tokenized securities. Their mission is to make it easier than ever for businesses to embrace tokenization and unlock new opportunities with Real World Assets.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.stobox.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.stobox.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa6422e3e219ee6d4c1b18895275fe43556fd50ed