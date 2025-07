stabble (STB) Impormasyon

stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These enhancements offer liquidity providers expanded opportunities for yield farming and hedging.

Opisyal na Website: https://stabble.org Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w5FvSkhnWyHkHy7bvfz1IRrfpV247tkw/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/STBuyENwJ1GP4yNZCjwavn92wYLEY3t5S1kVS5kwyS1